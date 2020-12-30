In the 2nd, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her run for governor. Democrat Candi King is facing off against Republican Heather Mitchell in the special election. The most recent campaign finance reports show King with a heavy advantage over Mitchell, who lost to Carroll Foy in 2019.
In the 90th, former Del. Joe Lindsey stepped down to take a judgeship. Democrat Angelia Williams Graves has a large cash advantage over Republican Sylvia Bryant.
