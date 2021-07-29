The news release said Lewis provided Benton and Cartwright-Powers information for inmates at the Augusta Correctional Center, leading to approximately 2,100 successful unemployment claims for inmates there. Together, the three submitted successful applications Virginia unemployment benefit applications for 35 inmates.
Lewis and his co-conspirators, along with the prisoners whose information was used for the applications, shared proceeds totaling more than $330,000, the news release said. Although the conspirators initially got $436,834, the Virginia Employment Commission was able to reclaim some of the funds after discovering the fraud.
Benton and Cartwright-Powers have since pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the conspiracy. Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.