In return, Taylor and Bullock permitted contraband items throughout the Federal Corrections Institution in Petersburg, Virginia, court documents said. Williams’s son, Dontay Cox, 38, of Baltimore, was an inmate at the prison. Prosecutors say Cox ran a gambling ring within the prison and distributed the contraband, including Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes, and cellular telephones.
Between December 2016 and September 2019, Williams’s bank accounts show deposits of nearly $138,000, including almost $95,000 in untraceable cash deposits.