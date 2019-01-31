VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of a man who passed away a few hours after he went to jail.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 35-year-old Andrew Joseph Abram died early Wednesday at a local hospital.

A judge had denied him bond a few hours earlier after authorities said he violated the conditions of a probation program for first-time offenders.

The sheriff’s office said Abram was uncooperative with officers and the jail’s medical staff. They said he was taken to a hospital because of his behavior and out of concern for his health.

He arrived at the hospital at about 1 a.m. The sheriff’s office said he died shortly before 4 a.m. despite “extensive live-saving efforts.”

The statement said “no foul play is suspected.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.