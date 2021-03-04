Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state’s vaccine distribution effort, said everyone who wants a shot should be able to get one by the end of May. Virginia health officials said they hope to vaccinate about 75% of the state to achieve some form of herd immunity.
Initial results from the trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines found that they had around 95% efficacy. Johnson & Johnson’s is 72% effective in the U.S.
But Avula emphasized that the results are not apples-to-apples comparisons, in part because the trials were held at very different times. He also said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven “exceedingly good” at preventing hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19.
