E-ZPass allows drivers to pass through tollbooths without paying cash. Money is deducted from an account when a vehicle with a transponder passes through.
Virginia’s transportation agency contacts drivers after a year without activity on their accounts. Those accounts are moved to “inactive status” if the user fails to respond after 30 days.
Users who received deactivation notice before Jan. 28 must act to keep their account active.
“Those customers who have already received an inactive account notice will still have their accounts closed if they do not take action within 30 days of receiving the notification,” Martin said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Washington Post.