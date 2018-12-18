STAUNTON, Va. — The superintendent of a Virginia jail has been fired after 14 years at the helm.

The Staunton News Leader reports Jack Lee was fired Monday from the Middle River Regional Jail, less than two weeks after he was placed on unpaid administrative leave Dec. 5. A press release said the jail’s authority board voted unanimously to dismiss him, citing concerns regarding the facility’s administration.

No specifics were included, but the release did say the personnel investigation was unrelated to any litigation involving the jail or its employees. Inmates sued over conditions and treatment at the jail in 2016 and 2017, but both lawsuits were dismissed.

The jail serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg cities, and Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties. Its database indicates around 945 inmates are currently jailed.

