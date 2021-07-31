Northam announced his budget proposal piece by piece leading up to the session and has indicated it has the support needed from Democratic leaders to pass. The plan calls for spending on all kinds of initiatives, including: increasing broadband access, supporting small businesses and tourism, paying for air quality improvements in public schools, boosting mental health and substance-abuse treatment, and backfilling the state’s unemployment trust fund. It also contains provisions that would offer some protections against evictions and utility disconnections.