Legislators will be taking up a wide-ranging budget proposal crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democratic leaders. It calls for spending on initiatives including: increasing broadband access, supporting small businesses and tourism, paying for air quality improvements in public schools, boosting mental health and substance-abuse treatment, and backfilling the state’s unemployment trust fund.
The introduced budget also contains provisions that would offer some protections against evictions and utility disconnections. It would also help fund state agencies’ ongoing pandemic response efforts.
Lawmakers are dealing with the $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funds flowing to the state. Other money from that federal relief bill will go separately to local governments and to school divisions.
Democratic leaders have not said exactly how long the work of the special session will take.