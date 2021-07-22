Virginia lawmakers opened the door to casino gambling last year, approving legislation to allow developers to build five large casinos around the state in what supporters promised would be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas. Virginia was previously one of the few states in the country where casinos were banned.
“The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and Office of General Counsel have been diligently working to set up the regulatory and licensing framework to ensure casino gaming in Virginia is secure and transparent,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said in a statement Wednesday. “In this role, we see the Lottery as the public’s watchdog.”
Casino proposals are advancing in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth after each of those cities approved the projects in referenda last November. A fifth casino has been proposed in Richmond and is expected to be on the ballot this November.