More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins. The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.
The profit from every Virginia Lottery ticket sold benefits K-12 public education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for education.
