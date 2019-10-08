RICHMOND, Va. — A 25-year-old Virginia man has been charged in the sexual assault and slaying of a 17-month-old girl.

News outlets report city police announced Monday that Barron T. Spurlock is charged with murder and object sexual penetration in the May attack at a South Richmond hotel.

The girl’s mother told authorities that she left her daughter in a hotel room with a man she trusted and returned to find her daughter wounded. The girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died days later.