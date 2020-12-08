The next day the woman was told she would have to get another $10,000, the sheriff’s office said. A bank teller questioned the withdrawals and called police. When a man returned to the home on Saturday to collect the additional money, he was arrested.
The sheriff’s office filed multiple charges against Michael Odell Anderson, 62, of Dunn, Virginia, including theft of between $25,000 and $100,000. Anderson was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday, but it wasn’t known whether he had an attorney to represent him.
