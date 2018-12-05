NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to posing as a doctor and treating patients.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 31-year-old Vishal Patel admitted to providing false information in a Drug Enforcement Administration record and aggravated identity theft Monday.

Court documents say Patel obtained a job at Stoneybrook Physicians with the help of fake diplomas, educational certificates and state licenses. While employed by the Newport News clinic, they say, he saw nearly two dozen patients. He ordered examinations and prescribed medications. He was let go when clinic employees were unable to verify his credentials.

While posing as a licensed Roanoke physician, Patel contacted DEA employees in 2017 and requested the Social Security number connected to a real doctor’s license be altered to his own. Patel also submitted forged documents.

He’s expected to be sentenced in March.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

