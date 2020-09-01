Emergency responders were called to a home Saturday afternoon after it was reported the child, who was under 5 years old, picked up a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself, according to a Virginia Beach police statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and he later died, the statement said.
Authorities did not say how Jones knew the child.
Jones was set to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court on Thursday for a bond hearing. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.
