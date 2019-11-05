Police said the 22-year-old Pierce was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Chesterfield police said in a news release that Pierce was arrested Friday on charges that included aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

His former girlfriend, Mychae Goode, was a passenger in the car. She is charged with felony child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Both Pierce and Goode are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

