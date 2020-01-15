When Hodges unwrapped his food, he became upset about the type of taco he received and began arguing with employees about the prices of menu items, eventually pulling a knife and threatening them with it, Vicinanzo said.

Police said Hodges lunged at the employees twice with the knife, but didn’t stab anyone.

He was caught running through a parking lot, news outlets reported. A police dog named Gunner found the knife in a grassy area nearby, Vicinanzo added.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.