When Hodges unwrapped his food, he became upset about the type of taco he received and began arguing with employees about the prices of menu items, eventually pulling a knife and threatening them with it, Vicinanzo said.
Police said Hodges lunged at the employees twice with the knife, but didn’t stab anyone.
He was caught running through a parking lot, news outlets reported. A police dog named Gunner found the knife in a grassy area nearby, Vicinanzo added.
Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.