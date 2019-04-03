CENTREVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with illegally taking nude or partially nude videos of 80 men and three minors at a northern Virginia spa and posting some for sale on the internet.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kwame Anderson of Newport News is facing felony charges for unlawful filming of a minor and a misdemeanor for unlawfully filming an adult.

Fairfax County Police said Wednesday the videos were taken at Spa World in Centreville, a popular Korean spa in which nudity is mandated in certain sex-segregated areas.

Police say the investigation began in May when a man came across a nude video of himself for sale on a social media site. The man contacted Spa World, which contacted police.

Anderson is jailed in Newport News awaiting extradition. Court records don’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.