FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Some people can accomplish amazing things just by deciding that’s what they’re going to do.

Don Embrey of Lake Land’Or in Caroline County is one of those, deciding five or so years ago that he was going to make himself a banjo.

He didn’t take classes, intern with a master or do much beyond watching a handful of YouTube videos.

After deciding he’d become an instrument maker, the former home builder and current home remodeler has spent the past five years cranking out a dozen or so new banjos and guitars. He’s also restored older instruments that needed major repairs.

Along the way, Embrey also built himself a shed with a painting booth, a lathe and an assortment of saws and power tools, including a handful of jigs and rigs that do everything from shape banjo necks to hold and connect the sides of a guitar.

The instrument that’s gotten the most attention for the 70-year-old, who did two tours of Vietnam in the Marine Corps, is a USMC banjo with the different Marine ranks in ivory inlays on the fretboard and the Eagle, Globe and Anchor on the deck and back.

An avid musician who plays banjo in a Gospel bluegrass band called Jerusalem Ridge, Embrey said that though he “didn’t have a clue” how to make instruments starting out, a lifetime of working with wood and problem-solving in construction provided a pathway forward.

He lived for decades in La Plata, Md., noted that an earlier career in auto mechanics — where he learned to paint cars — helped when it came time to put finishes on instruments.

But to truly understand Embrey’s instrument-making success, you have to understand the change he underwent in 2009.

“For years, I was a chronic alcoholic, part of that due to the things I saw in Vietnam but never dealt with when I got home,” said Embrey.

He said the dark changes caused by drinking a half-gallon of vodka a day ruined several marriages, was threatening ties to his cherished daughters and, along with the recession, had him on the verge of losing the home he’d built himself.

Having grown up in Virginia, he saw a return as a step toward better days, and traveled here with a daughter who works in real estate. Sitting alone on the porch at one of the houses they toured, Embrey’s life changed.

“The Lord touched me in an instant,” he said, remembering like it was yesterday. “I was sitting there crying, knowing that my life was ruined and the Lord saw me in that moment at my lowest. I finally surrendered and got the peace I’d always searched for.”

He credits God with providing a string of miracles that followed, from his health improving immediately with no detox, with the return of decent eyesight and his ability to find work almost immediately doing remodeling and small construction jobs.

Embrey said a desire to have a new banjo about five years ago got him into instrument-building. Worried about the complexity of crafting a banjo neck, he ordered one, but decided to build his own when the order took forever to arrive.

“It hit me pretty quickly that I would need my own shop to do this work, so I built myself one,” he said.

As for learning the steps for building banjos and guitars, Embrey said he read every guide and bit of advice he could find, watched a slew of YouTube videos and then used his own understanding of working with wood to move forward.

He’s learned a lot along the way — things like finding the best glue and lacquer, mastering the steaming of wood to make it bend and crafting methods to layer and block wood to make the wooden rim that supports a banjo deck — but proudly says none of his early efforts were failures.

“I’ve been pleased with all of them,” he said. “But they’re a little bit like children. I don’t like the idea of parting with any of them.”

He’s starting to come around on that, realizing that he needs to sell some and repair others to cover the costs of building the shed, buying a bevy of saws and tools and purchasing woods such as curly maple, German spruce or Indian rosewood.

Initial sales and Embrey’s reading of the market puts his prices in a range from $2,000 to $3,500 per instrument, the actual price depending on how many decorative and music-quality aspects are built into each.

He’s starting to get orders and specific requests, like the one from an Air Force vet who wanted a banjo decked out for his branch of the service the way Embrey made the Marine Corps model.

The artisan believes his instruments are special because he never cuts corners. He uses nothing but quality wood and materials and allows days instead of hours between gluing and applying lacquer and sanding. He applies so many layers of paint that his banjos and guitars have true mirror finishes.

But he deflects any credit for jobs well done.

“Any talent I have comes from God, and I get tenfold back from him for anything I accomplish,” said Embrey, noting that he’s thrilled to fulfill a lifelong dream of making both banjos and guitars.

“And I’m not done yet,” he added.

To get in touch with Embrey or see some photos of his handiwork, go to his Facebook page under his name.

