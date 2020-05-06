The 14-foot (4-meter) boat, which looks like a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine, was about 60 yards (180 feet) off the bank when both occupants were sent into the water, officials said.
The boy was able to pull the man to shore. But McMillan, of Gate City, Virginia, did not survive.
Neither McMillan nor the boy were wearing a life jacket, officials said.
