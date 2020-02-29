Authorities said the incident began about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a the driver of a 2017 Ford Escape passed a state trooper on Route 50. The trooper’s license plate reader indicated that the Ford had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County.
The officer tried to make a traffic stop but the driver of the Ford sped away, leading to a vehicle pursuit in which he reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two state police vehicles. State police eventually surrounded the Ford and forced it to a stop. While officers tried to take Bonner into custody, he was shot by a trooper.
The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
