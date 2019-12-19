The investigation into Harry was launched in October 2018 after he was stopped by a state trooper and charged with transporting methamphetamine into the state for distribution. He called his sister from jail and asked her to go to his recreational vehicle and delete everything on his cellphones and email accounts, prosecutors said. The sister reported finding photos and videos of Harry abusing a child he’d come in contact with two years earlier in Spotsylvania County after being released from prison for a violent felony, authorities said. By the time the sister told her and Harry’s father, who then told police, Harry had already posted bail on the drug charge and been released from custody. He also had moved his RV into Louisa County.