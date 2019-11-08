Prosecutor Brian R. Hood said the women leaving Thumma led to a “campaign to ruin them.” Thumma shared the photos from various anonymous accounts, and later broke into one women’s Twitter account to share the images. He also demanded the second victim send him $25,000 worth of bitcoin.
Thumma said he feels “really bad” about his actions.
