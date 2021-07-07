Authorities said the shootings killed a member of a rival gang in addition to the 13-year-old girl. Jurors also convicted Greene of killing 18-year-old Dwayne Leroy Parker one month earlier.
Greene’s seven life sentences, four of which will run consecutively, make him the most heavily punished among the seven defendants convicted at a massive seven-week federal gang conspiracy trial in 2019.
Greene received life sentences for racketeering conspiracy, life terms for each of the three counts of using a firearm resulting in death, and life terms to run concurrently for each of the three counts of murder in aid of racketeering conspiracy.
The judge also sentenced Greene to 10 years for an attempted murder in a convenience store shooting. The sentences were handed down last Thursday.