A felony murder charge is a homicide that occurs during the commission of another felony and carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
According to police and court records, Noah Waters, 19, of Spotsylvania was shot and killed on Dec. 4. Authorities said Waters and another man went to an area to close a marijuana sale. Instead, police said the would-be buyers instead tried to rob Brooks at gunpoint. Police said Brooks fired back and shot Waters.
A car carrying Brooks showed up at a nearby business moments later and police were called. Waters was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
