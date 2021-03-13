Elliott drove through an intersection and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200. State police said the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Calvin Coolidge Majette III, of Portsmouth. A female passenger in his car was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Elliott and her female passenger received injuries that are not considered life-threatening and also were taken to Sentara. State police said Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.
The Portsmouth Police Department asked the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team to investigate the crash.
