According to state police, the pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 when it struck the tractor-trailer in the side. The driver, who died at the scene, was identified as Rufus Murry Wilson of Wakefield.
Officials said neither alcohol nor speed were a contributing factor, but an investigation the case continues. No charges have been filed so far.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.