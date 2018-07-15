VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach coin dealer and his business partner have purchased a rare U.S. silver dollar from the 19th century for $2.6 million.

The 1804 Draped Bust Dollar features, as its name suggests, a woman in profile with her bust loosely draped over.

Though it has 1804 stamped on it, it was actually coined in 1834, when President Andrew Jackson asked the U.S. Mint to make coins he could present to emperors and kings.

Only eight such coins are known to exist.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Brush and business partner Dell Loy Hansen of Logan, Utah, bought the coin at auction last month for $2.64 million. The coin came at a relative bargain price — it last sold for $3.8 million in 2013.

