THE DISTRICT

Va. man pleads guilty in 2015 fatal shooting

A Virginia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court to second-degree murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a District man who was mistakenly targeted in a revenge plot aimed at another man.

In February, authorities arrested Joshua Artis, 29, in Woodbridge and brought him back to the District, where they charged him with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Ryan Matthew Addison, 28, of Southeast Washington.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Aug. 11, 2015, in the 200 block of Elmira Street SW in Bellevue. A graduate of the University of the District of Columbia, Addison worked as a security guard. He had no criminal record.

Authorities determined that Artis — a member of a Virginia street gang — had mistakenly killed Addison while believing Addison had killed a friend of his who was also a gang member.

— Keith L. Alexander

Two women dead in separate incidents

Two women have died after incidents that occurred hours apart Wednesday night in different parts of the Potomac riverfront in Southwest and Northwest Washington, according to police and fire officials.

The deaths do not appear to be related, officials said.

The first incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Maine Avenue SW, near the Wharf. A police report indicates witnesses saw a woman standing on the edge of a pier who then either fell or jumped into the water.

Fire officials said it took divers nearly a half-hour to find the woman. She was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

At about 11:45 p.m., police and firefighters were called to Water Street in Georgetown, where officials said a woman had apparently fallen off the Alexandria Aqueduct and landed in a boat moored in the water below.

The woman was also taken to George Washington University Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Neither woman’s identity was released.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian hit near Metro station dies

A Maryland woman who was struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died, police said.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery County police. Jennifer Christine Dimauro, 31, of North Bethesda, was trying to cross Tuckerman Lane at Kings Riding Way not far from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro stop when she was struck by a car.

On Wednesday, police said she died of injuries related to the crash.

The 27-year-old driver of the car was not hurt in the crash, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Sprint employee finds child porn on a phone

Authorities say a Woodbridge Sprint store employee helped them bust a man for child pornography by finding images on his phone during a visit to the retailer.

Prince William County police say a Sprint worker at the Woodbridge location discovered the images and reported them to the store manager, who alerted police.

News outlets report that Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr says the patron was arrested and charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

— Associated Press

