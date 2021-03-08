The judge said it would serve no benefit to send Elmore to prison. Both the prosecution and defense agreed he had demonstrated sincere remorse.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Loren told the court that police were called Nov. 3 to the family’s home in Ettrick for a report of a person being shot. Responding officers found the victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Police said people at the house told them Elmore was in the living room with the victim when the slide on his .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol jammed. Loren said when Elmore drew back the slide, the gun went off.
