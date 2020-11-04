On Oct. 7, 2019, prosecutors said, Romm sold fentanyl to a person through a middle-man. The buyer consumed the fentanyl and was found dead in his home the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner determined that acute fentanyl poisoning was the cause of death.
As recently as February, Romm was traveling to Baltimore regularly to buy fentanyl, prosecutors said and on Feb. 11, he was arrested on his way back from Baltimore in possession of approximately 75 capsules of fentanyl. Eight days later, he was arrested again on his way back from Baltimore with another 72 capsules of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to court documents.
Romm is scheduled for sentencing next March.
