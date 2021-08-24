A preliminary hearing last year showed that in January 2019, John Kilgore and his mother went to his Virginia Beach home which he had shared with Delua to meet someone who came to buy a desk. The two had put up the home for sale shortly after their separation.
Shortly after the buyer left, Delua, who was inside the home, stabbed Kilgore 128 times, according to court documents. Delua then started a fire on the kitchen stove and, while fleeing the scene, hit Kilgore’s mother, Sharon Kilgore, with his car.
Court documents say Delua was arrested that day in a Virginia Beach Walmart bathroom, where Delua had tried to kill himself.