Prosecutors said Jackson and three other men defrauded Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores by using debit and credit cards re-encoded with the stolen information. The news release said investigators identified 20 direct victims of identity theft from Jackson’s role in the conspiracy, and at least 82 victims of the bigger conspiracy.
Jackson is scheduled for sentencing in March. He faces up to 30 years on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge and a mandatory two-year sentence on the aggravated identity theft offense.
