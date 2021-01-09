“In each transaction, Harris represented himself as the true buyer of the firearms when, in fact, he was purchasing them on behalf of the unnamed co-conspirator and selling them to the unnamed co-conspirator for a profit,” the news release said.
Police in Washington later recovered two of the firearms from people other than Harris or his co-conspirator. The case is part of a project aimed at reducing gun violence by enforcing federal firearms laws.
A defense attorney for Harris declined in an email to comment Saturday.
