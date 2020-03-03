In August 2018, the 4-year-old victim told investigators at a hospital that he was doing dishes when he was burned by hot water, according to court testimony. When a family service specialist asked the boy why he didn’t remove his arm, he responded that Blackwell had held it underwater.
The child suffered second-degree burns on his hand and wrist, and a pediatric emergency doctor testified in court that the burns were “consistent with prolonged contact with hot water,” the newspaper said.
Blackwell contended the burning was an accident, and argued that he wasn’t interviewed by investigators before being charged, according to The Roanoke Times.
The jury previously acquitted him of malicious wounding and child abuse charges.
