During the Monday sentencing, Keesecker took the stand and said mental illness and drug addiction caused his behavior. He told the court he didn’t remember some of the accounts of abuse and disputed others.
A judge addressed the victims as she handed down the lengthy sentence, telling them their voices had been heard.
Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/
