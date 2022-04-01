Records show that in 2019 law enforcement began investigating a dog fighting organization based out of Richmond and extending into Baltimore. In late 2020, agents executed four search warrants and seized numerous dogs and dog-fighting paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors said that during the investigation, Johnson talked with co-conspirators about breeding and fighting dogs, past dog fights, coordination of upcoming dog fights and other topics. Johnson hosted two dog fights at his home and videos of the fights were seized.