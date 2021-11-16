At the time of the 2004 and 2005 attacks, Whitted was dating his teen victim’s older sister and was living with her according to court records. The 14-year-old victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she had seen Whitted beat her sister and feared that he would do the same thing to her
The teen gave birth to Whitted’s baby in 2006 in a bathroom in Stafford. The infant was later found dead in an abandoned car.
The victim in the Whitted case was tried as an adult and convicted of manslaughter and felony child neglect. She was sentenced in January 2007 to five years in prison.