Circuit Judge Joseph Milam said during the sentencing on Tuesday that Hairston was shot for no apparent reason.
Moss was sentenced on Tuesday on multiple charges, including an eight-year sentence for second-degree murder. He received 20 years for robbery, a mandatory three years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and another mandatory five years for possession of a firearm by a felon.
___
Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com
