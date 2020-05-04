Authorities arrived to find Joshua Sprouse, 25, shooting weapons at passing vehicles, according to the office. Authorities said Sprouse later exited the house and shot at a deputy, who returned fire and struck the suspect.
Sprouse was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery early Monday morning, news outlets reported.
The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave and State Police were reviewing the shooting.
