“Clearly it is alarming to hear the president say that without medical and health guidance that he would put the economy and starting the economy ahead of saving lives,” Bowser said. “While we are confronting and trying to blunt the spread of the virus in our city, we are also looking ahead on how we are going to recover from this and we think the president has to do that too.”

Bowser said Tuesday she will order the closure of nonessential businesses, following similar orders in Maryland and Virginia on Monday. She also has extended the closure of D.C. schools and the ban on mass gatherings through the end of April so health officials can determine if social distancing measures are working.

Maryland Department of Transportation signs on I-50 westbound urge residents to stay home and not to gather to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“I think it would be, based on everything that I’ve read and been advised, premature to go back to normal before we have seen a blunting of the curve in the United States,” Bowser said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the messaging coming out of the White House was “pretty confusing,” adding that the president’s remarks don’t seem to match up with actions by the federal and state governments.

“We don’t think we are going to be in any way out of this in five or six days or so or whenever this 15 days is up, from the time they started this imaginary clock,” Hogan said in an interview on CNN.

The Martinez family, Maria, left, Juan, 5, and Benito, 13, get Grab and Go meals offered by Paul Public Charter School in the District. The school is offering free breakfast and lunch, to anyone under 18 Monday through Friday for as long as the schools are shutdown. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also took issue with Trump’s comments, saying residents need to understand the need for continued sacrifice and not hear “mixed messages.”

“We all want our lives to return to normal as fast as possible, but I think we have to use science, we have to use data...and really do what’s in the best interest – in our case -- of Virginians,” Northam said at his daily news briefing.

“While it would be nice to say that this really will be behind us in two weeks, that’s really not what the data tells us,” Northam, who is a physician, continued. “The data tells us that this will be with us for at least two to three months and perhaps even longer. So again, while our intentions are to get back to normal, I think we have to be realistic.“

Health officials in Montgomery County also slammed Trump remarks at a briefing with county lawmakers. Chief health officer Travis Gayles, who has been praised as a calm voice during the outbreak, described the president’s recent comments as “recklessly irresponsible, not based upon fact and, quite frankly, disgusting.”

Gayle said the suburban county of 1 million people would not pull back from strict social distancing measures and that regional health officers are developing their own guidelines on coronavirus.

Head of emergency management Earl Stoddard said officials are looking to test kits used in other countries because of a lack of federal support.

“We’re not waiting for the feds to step up,” said Gayles. “We’ve known that they’re just not, so we’re not waiting for that to happen.”

Faced with growing demand for medical equipment and services, the area’s leaders took steps to improvise solutions.

Hogan toured the Baltimore Convention Center Tuesday, where officials said 250 beds will be set up as part of Maryland’s plan to add 6,000 hospitals beds to accommodate a surge in coronavirus patients.

The massive facility can hold up to three times that many beds if needed, Hogan said. He said the Federal Emergency Management Association will deliver beds to the convention center, possibly in as soon as 24 or 48 hours — although he added that nothing from the federal government seems to be arriving on time.

“I’m anxious to see this get done,” Hogan said, standing in front of Maryland National Guard humvees, which will help unload gear. “This is going to save lives.”

The state’s plan is to use the site for covid-19 patients who need treatment but do not require an intensive care unit bed, officials said. It will be run by the nearby Johns Hopkins Health and the University of Maryland Medical System, both of which could take patients in need of hospitalization.

“There are places around the country that are looking at tents,” Hogan said. “This is a lot better than a lot of situations we’re seeing...it’s not a hospital, but it’s close.”

Hogan said Tuesday that he cannot predict when the expected surge of covid-19 patients will happen or how big it will be. He said that the state health department is still doing contact tracing — focusing on health care workers and first responders — but has started to get overwhelmed by the number of reported positive cases.

Hogan also said he hopes to have a testing site at FedEx Field in Landover up and running within days. The National Guard began setting up the screening and testing location on the Washington Redskins’s stadium parking lot last week.

Virginia has turned to tobacco and other companies for medical supplies, Northam said Tuesday, acknowledging that medical personnel around the state have appealed for help. He said prison inmates are also working to make “sneeze-guard” masks, and completed 25,000 on Monday alone. They expect to many that number again Tuesday, he said.

Northam said his team is using business leads to seek out other sources, including ordering some supplies from an overseas company.

“We’re talking to dentists, people in the tech industry, the coal industry, and tobacco companies,” he said. “And we have some very promising leads from Virginia manufacturers about turning their production lines into producing [personal protective equipment]. Obviously we have to verify that it’s medical grade.”

Northam, standing between two signs reading, “Do your part, stay at home,” acknowledged that his ban on many nonessential businesses would be painful to the economy and to individuals. “But every decisions we make is based on science and data, and as your governor, I take full responsibility,” he said.

The ban was set to take effect Tuesday just before midnight and last for 30 days. He encouraged businesses with questions to email business@virginia.gov.

“You understand that we are fighting a biological war. And to have economic recovery, we must get through this health crisis first,” he said.

Northam, who on Monday became only the second governor to cancel the remainder of the school year, issued guidance Tuesday for how that would play out, giving principals flexibility in completing curricula and assuring seniors they would graduate on time.

Both Bowser and Hogan said they were not yet ready to announce decisions on public schools, which are closed for one more week in D.C. and until the end of April in Maryland.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 350 positive cases in Maryland, 290 in Virginia and 141 in Maryland.

A Prince George’s County resident was the fourth confirmed death of coronavirus in Maryland, according to state health officials.

The man was in his 60’s and had underlying medical conditions.

Virginia Beach health officials announced the 7th death in Virginia, and warned that the fatality could be part of a community spread of the virus in the city of 443,000 residents.

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died from acute respiratory failure, the city’s health department said in a news release.

Health department officials said it’s too early to know how the man contracted the virus but said that they are concerned that several recent cases in Virginia Beach point to community transmission. So far, Virginia Beach has 18 reported cases of infection, officials said.

“Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death,” Demetria Lindsay, the city’s health department director said in the news release. “These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”