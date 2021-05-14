Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had made a similar announcement less than an hour earlier, based on the same new federal guidance about the need for masks among a heavily vaccinated population.
Hogan’s move to lift the requirement for fully vaccinated people coincided with his plan to end capacity restrictions at all businesses, including outdoor and indoor sports and entertainment venues, on Saturday.
On Friday he said the Maryland Department of Health has issued a public health advisory that strongly recommends that all residents over the age of 2 who have not received a vaccine should continue to wear a face covering when they are in indoor settings and when they are in crowded outdoors settings.
Private businesses and local jurisdictions are allowed to create their own policies on who should and should not wear masks, Hogan said.
Northam said Friday that anyone who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks indoors or out, except on public transit, in health-care facilities or in congregate settings, as outlined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Anyone who is not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.
Northam also plans to lift all of the state’s limits on business capacity and social distancing May 28 — sooner than the June 15 date he had previously announced.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a news release. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia. I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so — the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19.”
The state will lift the potential misdemeanor criminal penalty for refusing to wear a mask, though Yarmosky said no one has been prosecuted for that charge since it was imposed last year.
Mask-wearing will continue on what amounts to an honor system; Yarmosky said the state has no plans to institute a “vaccine passport” or require any kind of proof of vaccination.
Employees of certain businesses, however, will be required to continue wearing masks indoors if they are not fully vaccinated. Those include workers in restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care and grooming and entertainment.
Businesses also will be allowed to require mask-wearing by customers and employees if they see fit.
Masks will continue to be required in all K-12 school settings, Yarmosky said.
The state of emergency that allows people to wear face coverings in public will expire at the end of June. Northam plans to find a way to make it legal for those who wish to continue wearing masks to do so, but has not yet settled on a mechanism, Yarmosky said.
The state plans to crank up a day of action Tuesday to make a concerted push to get as many Virginians vaccinated as possible, she said.
More than 4 million Virginians — or 64 percent of the state’s adult population — have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to state figures. Northam said he is confident Virginia is on track to meet President Biden’s goal of getting that figure up to at least 70 percent by July 4.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Pelosi keeps mask mandate on House floor despite CDC change, sparking GOP backlash: ‘It’s about control’