“We cannot and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch,” Northam (D) said. “We will do it responsibly and deliberately, and it has to be grounded in data.”

Hogan (R) announced a three-tiered plan to reopen society but said it would begin only when data shows the virus’s spread is under control and the health system is prepared for any future spike in infections — thresholds the state so far has no concrete timeline for reaching.

“Unfortunately, life will not be able to just go back to normal,” Hogan said, adding that the soonest he could ease restrictions is early May.

In the District, where Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has launched an advisory group to help plan for gradually lifting restrictions, officials warned of looming budget cuts because of the economic damage triggered by the shutdown.

Revenue could plunge by $720 million in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, and by $800 million next year, authorities said.

Northam said Virginia will follow federal guidelines for deciding when to ease restrictions: The percentage of positive coronavirus tests and number of hospitalizations must decline for 14 consecutive days, and the state must have ample hospital capacity and an “increasing and sustainable supply” of personal protective equipment.

State statistics show the number of infections continuing to rise, though growth rates are slowing — with new cases doubling every nine days, instead of every three earlier in the pandemic — and hospitalization remains flat.

The number of overall confirmed coronavirus infections in the District, Maryland and Virginia grew Friday by 1,644 to nearly 32,000 cases. That increase is on par with recent daily increases.

When Virginia does begin to recover, Northam said, his administration plans a phased reemergence of the state’s economy. “Phase 1” will mean some businesses reopening “with strict safety restrictions,” a continued reliance on social distancing and teleworking, and the recommendation that people wear face coverings in public. That could last until a treatment or vaccine is developed, which could take two years, state health commissioner Norman Oliver said.

Northam has required nonessential businesses to remain closed through May 8 and issued a stay-at-home order for residents that runs until June 10. He expressed hope Friday that the state could begin easing restrictions by May 8.

Virginia has been conducting about 2,600 coronavirus tests per day, although they tested 4,000 each on Wednesday and Thursday. Tests are reserved mostly for people showing symptoms, those at high risk because of age or occupation, and residents of group-care facilities. The state hopes to move soon to 5,000 tests per day using “strike teams” and the National Guard, officials said.

Eventually, as the economy begins to reopen, Northam hopes for 10,000 tests per day to get a broad picture of the spread of the virus.

Authorities could then use a “box it in” strategy to control the coronavirus as people get back to work, Northam said. Those infected would be isolated, and every person who had been in contact with them would be tracked down and told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Once the pandemic seemed under control, the state would plan to conduct 2,000 tests per day for the foreseeable future.

To advise him on reopening, Northam formed a task force of business leaders, including 23 people from around the state representing a wide swath of interests — a campground on the Eastern Shore, the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, a vineyard in Afton, hospitality executives in Virginia Beach and Reston.

Northam also announced that he was delaying local elections from May 5 to May 19.

Hogan’s plan for reopening starts with a low-risk tier of businesses that could include limited outdoor gym classes and small outdoor religious gatherings; some small shops; elective dental and medical procedures done outside of hospitals; and outdoor recreation activities such as boating, fishing, golf and tennis.

Medium- and high-risk commerce would follow if conditions continued to improve. However, the governor said he would require physical distancing and mask use through all three stages until his emergency order is lifted.

Hogan has said he will not lift social distancing measures until the state sees daily declines in key areas, including hospitalizations and intensive care bed use, for about 14 consecutive days.

The easing of restrictions could be done in a regional way, with areas opening first if they are less hard-hit and better positioned to absorb a surge in new patients.

Sporting events, large indoor religious services, entertainment venues and high-capacity bars and restaurants — all deemed “high risk” — will be the last to reopen under Hogan’s plan, which says there is “no timeline” for when these types of activities could resume.

The medium-risk category includes day-care facilities, restaurants and bars operating with limited capacity, public transit operating on normal schedules, elective procedures at hospitals, indoor gyms and social gatherings without strict limits. The governor’s plan says this second stage will likely last longer than the first and would happen over many weeks.

Reopening the state will also depend on how much Maryland has fortified its health-care system. Hogan has outlined four key goals: widespread and accessible testing, ramped-up hospital capacity, an army of contact-tracing workers to identify and possibly isolate any new patients, and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for all medical workers.

While the governor said he has made progress on each of those goals, he has not yet reached them. Hogan also announced he has expanded the panel of experts advising him on the response to include Maryland business, labor, banking and economic leaders, along with the scientists and public health experts who have formed the backbone of his task force so far.

Neither Hogan nor Northam addressed when schools could reopen.

In the District, Bowser has said her Reopen D.C. Advisory Group will focus on health disparities and consider what reopening would mean for restaurants, food retailers and the real estate and construction industries. The group will issue recommendations in May.

Her administration warned Friday that declining sales tax revenue accounts for half the financial blow to the city, with officials expecting to lose nearly $400 million in both the current and next year’s budget from taxes on goods, restaurant meals and sales at nonessential businesses that have been shut down.

“This is a recession no matter how you look at it,” said Jeffrey DeWitt, the city’s chief financial officer.

It marks the first time since the Great Recession that the budget of the nation’s capital will be shrinking.

Bowser has already frozen hiring, salary increases and travel. But officials will likely be forced to make further cuts and shelve major initiatives, such as an expansion of early childhood care and transit stipends for all residents.

The city’s budget was about $8.3 billion last year — a level it won’t reach again until 2022, according to new forecasts.

“You are losing two years of revenue growth because of the health emergency that we are facing and the economic impacts,” DeWitt said.

The forecasts assume that some businesses will be allowed to reopen with social distancing restrictions in summer but that life in Washington won’t return to normal until spring or summer of 2021. The District is also projecting that wages will decline by 1 percent, and jobs will decline by 5 percent, before rebounding next year.

DeWitt said a second wave of infections could lead to revenue losses of more than $1 billion, but he added that the District may recover better than most cities because of large reserves and the stability of federal government employment.

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 102 new covid-19 fatalities Friday, raising the regional death toll to 1,375. Single-day rises in covid-19 deaths have hovered around 100 for the past four days across the region.

On Friday, Maryland added 50 deaths, Virginia added 38 and the District reported 14, bringing their respective death tolls to 806, 415 and 154.

The average daily increase in reported coronavirus cases in the three jurisdictions crossed 1,500 for the first time for the five-day period ending Friday, up from an average of 1,277 new daily cases for the five-day period ending April 17. The average daily death toll was 85 for the five-day period ending Friday — an increase of about 18 deaths since last week.