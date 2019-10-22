The approximately nine-month delay that mistake caused comes as the state grapples with an overcrowding crisis at its mental hospitals. Officials say costs will be inflated by about $1 million.

Republican House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones says he is “bitterly disappointed” and the mistake shows “a lack of leadership.”

A top mental health official says the state’s nine mental hospitals were operating at 97.5% of their capacity two weeks ago, with five housing more patients than beds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD