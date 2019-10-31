Bell said skull fractures found on the toddler’s body indicates a level of force so severe it was as if the child had fallen several stories from a building.

Julia Tomlin reported her son missing in June, and searchers sifted through a landfill and steam plant over 10 days before the body was found on July 3. Tomlin is already jailed and charged with three counts of felony child prior to reporting Noah missing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD