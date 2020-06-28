The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. As the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles, authorities said.
Multiple other people were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to a Petersburg police statement.
Investigations are ongoing into the pursuit and the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep, according to the newspaper.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Progress-Index.