“I feel like he had this perception that people are looking at his head and not at who he is,” Clifton said. “That was another big reason I did it. Having hair does not change who you are as a person. People love you for what’s on the inside.”

She’d chosen to put up the before-and-after of the hourlong process on TikTok because of its stop-and-go feature that allows users to pause a video and continue recording later. In one frame, she throws forward her hair, which previously reached her midback.

The next shows the Chesterfield County mom grinning as she holds a ponytail in her right hand and runs her left across her newly shaven head. Before posting it on Thursday with the caption “I shaved my head so my son with Alopecia didn’t feel so alone,” Clifton had three followers.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the 10-second video had more than 380,000 views. The almost 1,000 comments include a variation of compliments toward Clifton’s “nicely shaped head” and “you’re an amazing mama.”

Clifton said she thinks it went viral because it was a good moment in a time where news can frequently be negative.

“But at the same time,” she said before pausing. “I did it for my kid. I didn’t do it for the likes and the follows and the comments. I did it to show him that I will do anything for him. ... I would take a bullet for this kid.”

Before they knew it was alopecia, Clifton noticed he’d mess with his hair to cover up patches and ask to wear hats.

His collection has grown to six, with his recent favorite being a Virginia Tech Hokies hat he wears frequently. He always has a backup tucked in his backpack for when he gets sweaty at recess and needs to switch them out.

“It’s funny that it went viral on social media, but get off your phone,” she said laughing. “Hug your kids. Know what’s going on with them.”

She isn’t sure yet if she’s going to continue shaving her head or not, adding that it’ll be a conversation she’ll have with her son in the future.

He hasn’t been able to see her peach-fuzzed head in person because he’s spending the weekend with his dad.

But when he finally does, there’s a chance Clifton will be removing a hoodie, a beanie and a baseball cap. Bald heads get cold, she said.