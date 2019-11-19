Authorities say Amos found Gabriella lying unresponsive in a toilet at the home of a friend they were visiting in September 2017, and a medical examiner says the child drowned. Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said a drug screen later showed Amos tested positive for “a phenomenally high level of methamphetamine.”
Although Amos didn’t testify, she read a written statement, apologizing to Moore and to both of their families.
