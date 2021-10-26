In the last presidential election, more than 60 percent of Southwest Virginia voted for billionaire Donald Trump, who had trafficked in racial fearmongering on the campaign trail and continued to do so while in office. Now, a Trump-endorsed multimillionaire is taking a page from that same book. Republican Glenn Youngkin, in his battle against Democrat Terry McAuliffe to govern Virginia, is riling up the White vote with claims that teaching critical race theory — which is not being taught in public schools — is an attack on White parental rights.