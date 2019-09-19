Court records show psychologist Jeremy Walden evaluated Martinez-Nolasco in June and determined he was fit to stand trial.

Defense attorney Alan Polsky calls the findings unacceptable because his client doesn’t speak English and should’ve had an in-person interpreter during the test, instead of one over the phone.

Polsky is asking a judge to provide funds so the defense can redo the evaluation with an in-person interpreter. That request will be heard Sept. 27.

